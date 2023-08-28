'Suicide absolutely can be preventable': Wife of Marine who died by suicide is working to help others

New data from the CDC released this month shows an increase in suicide deaths in each of the past 2 years.

MACON, Ga. — A husband, father, and a Marine Corp veteran, he was Robert James II, his wife, Kyle looks back on the past and wonders what could have been done differently with her husband.

"I ran into his body. I had no idea it was there. I took him off what you would have thought was a noose, but it wasn't. It was a 500 ft repelling rope that he got from boot camp," says Kyle James as she reflects on her husband's suicide. "When I do think about it, I always think I played a part, and I think that it's human to feel that way."

This month, the Georgia-based Center for Disease Control released numbers showing while suicide declined in 2019 and 2020, the United States saw an increase of about 5% in 2021. In 2022, it increased from a little over 48,000 suicides to nearly 50,000 deaths. Even though the number has grown, there is hope.

"Suicide absolutely can be preventable," explained Kyle.

In a statement, CDC's Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry says, "The troubling increase in suicides requires immediate action across our society to address the staggering loss of life from tragedies that are preventable." James is now a nationally certified addiction counselor at Piedmont's Behavioral Health's Outpatient Program. Now, she wants to tell their story to provide some help and clarity to others.

"I wish my husband had heard someone say you are not crazy. You should feel the way you do," says Kyle.

The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline suggest steps to help you or a loved one at risk of suicide. Some include talking about it, which they say may reduce suicidal ideation.

Also, it helps keep them safe, which reduces the suicidal person's access to ways they could harm themselves, like removing or securing any weapons. Also, help them connect to a suicide prevention service and follow up.

Piedmont Macon Medical Center allows people to walk in their doors free of charge and get an evaluation. Of course, now there is a national suicide hotline so that you can call 988, and they can help you out and get you in touch with resources close to home.

The important thing is don't think it's just a phase, or it will get better. Take it seriously, and get help.