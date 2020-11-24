Since Roger Armstrong became one of Central Georgia's first COVID-19 deaths in March, and the loss left a major impact on the community

Early in 2020 when national headlines first mentioned COVID-19, we didn't know much about the virus. We saw cases across the world, the country, and even right here at home. This week, the total number of people in Central Georgia who have died from COVID-19 will pass 1,000.

The first known local death from COVID-19 was a man named Roger Armstrong. He was a beloved Warner Robins Little League umpire. He was also a husband, father and friend.

Now, eight months later, 13WMAZ's Marvin James spoke with Armstrong's wife Lisa to find out how the family is trying to move on without him

"Roger was, as people say, was a gentle giant. He really enjoyed giving to the community, especially to the Little League park," said Lisa.

At age 64 and standing 6'3" tall, Roger Armstrong often spent time volunteering as a Little League umpire. The man never met a stranger.

"I have seen him when people didn't have things like clothes, food -- it didn't matter. He was going to go get it for them," Lisa said.

Since Roger Armstrong became one of Central Georgia's first COVID-19 deaths in March, the loss left a heartfelt impact on the community, but no more so than than on his family and wife of 25 years.

"Devastation. Roger was our everything," Lisa said, describing the loss of her husband.

When he first got sick, Lisa says they weren't really concerned. "It seemed so mild to be so honest with you -- it seemed so mild. It seemed like basically a common cold," she said.

However, it escalated in a matter of days. After trips to the VA hospital on back-to-back days, things got worse.

"I came home and he told me he felt that he couldn't breathe, and I was like, 'That's not good. Let's go to the ER.' So we went to the ER and they thought it was pneumonia coming on. I don't think that [COVID-19] was in their spectrum either at this point," Lisa explained.

Lisa says in the days that followed, more symptoms appeared and then doctors suspected something else.

"Roger, literally when you start looking back at it, he was having every symptom they were giving out at the time, and that's when they steered in the direction of testing for COVID-19 at that point," she said.

He tested positive, and a couple of days later, he went on a ventilator. Less than a week after his diagnosis, Roger Armstrong died from the virus.

"It's like the symptoms, when they took over, were rapid. It was very aggressive," said Lisa.

She says because Roger had already dealt with cancer, kidney failure and diabetes, she never thought COVID-19 would take him.

"Roger was tough. He never stopped. He had health problems, but he kept himself going. I thought I was going to bring him home, Marvin. I really did," she recalled.

Now, Lisa and the family are trying to move on, but Roger won't be there to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in June. He wont get to watch his newborn grandson grow up, and those countless hours on the Little League diamond he loved have ended.

She wants to keep his legacy alive and pleads with other to help stop the spread.

She has a plan to create a foundation in his name to benefit kids and umpires in the Little League community. She's busy working out the details with Warner Robins American Little League officials and hopes to have it started before the Little League season begins in late spring.