Hollywoodland Casting recently opened a casting call for all of Georgia for a new season of Wife Swap on CMT.

Fans of the original series, which ran on ABC through the early 2000s, may remember the premise of the series – two women from different backgrounds swap families with each other for two weeks.

During the ‘wife swap,’ the families must work their way through new house rules and customs with the goal of achieving real change in the household once they return home.

Families are paid for their time and the shoot does not last for a long period of time.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

Be sure to mention casting director Holland Weathers for 'priority consideration.'

