ROCHELLE, Ga. — Deputies in Wilcox County are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a mobile home Tuesday evening.

According to Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers, they got the call around 2 p.m. about shots fired at a mobile home on Alley Avenue in Rochelle. Rodgers says when they made it to the scene, they found the 4-year-old dead inside the home.

The sheriff would not say whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or a homicide. "We're not speculating anyone right now. At this time, everyone is a suspect and anything could have happened," said Rodgers.

Rodgers also says he does not know of a history of domestic violence in the home and the child's parents are cooperating.

The names of the parents and the child are not being released at this time.

