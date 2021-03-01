x
Wilcox County family uninjured after tree crashes through roof

Also in Rochelle, a shelter near the recreation center lost its tin roof due to winds and caused minor damage to it

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The worst of the storm damage from the Sunday night's storms appears to be in Wilcox County.

According to Wilcox County EMA Director Larry Brown, a tree fell on a home on Falcon Circle in Abbeville.

The family that lives at the home says the storm blew through around 5 a.m. and it lasted just about a minute. That minute caused severe damage to the home and other structures.

The large tree in the front yard fell through the roof and collapsed on the kitchen, bedroom and living room.

Thankfully, the family is safe; along with their chickens, two dogs and other animals.

Also in Wilcox County, several power lines were taken out and multiple homes are without power. Brown says crews are readily working to restore power.

In Rochelle, a shelter near the recreation center lost its tin roof due to winds and caused minor damage to the center.

The National Weather Service has not yet decided whether a tornado touched down during the Wilcox County storms.

Wilcox County storm damage (1/3/21)

