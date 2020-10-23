Deputies arrest Wilcox County fugitive wanted on drug charges

Law enforcement agencies started their search for him on Wednesday after he ran away from a traffic stop

CORDELE, Ga. — A Wilcox County fugitive wanted on drug charges is now in custody after running away from a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 44-year-old Levi Owens in the 200-block of Powers Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office first said he was on the run around 11 p.m. Wednesday after fleeing from a traffic stop in Crisp County.

On Thursday afternoon, Crisp County 911 dispatched deputies to a home on Dockweiler Road for an attempted burglary where Owens was identified as a suspect.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and began searching for Owens, and they later received a tip about his location.

He’s charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, burglary and obstruction of an officer.

"I am proud of the men and women who worked day and night in our search efforts. I am grateful for our partnerships with the surrounding counties' law enforcement and state agencies. These agencies dedicated time and resources to assist in the apprehension of Levi Owens," said Sheriff Billy Hancock.