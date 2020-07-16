Wilcox County man charged after 4-year-old killed while playing with gun

The GBI says he was at home with his two children while they were playing with an unsecured gun that he illegally owned

ROCHELLE, Ga. — A Wilcox County 28-year-old has been charged after his 4-year-old was fatally shot earlier this week.

According to a news release from the GBI, an autopsy was conducted Wednesday and it shows the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The GBI says its investigation shows the 4-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon when she and her 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun found at a home in Alley Avenue in Rochelle.

They also say the father of the victim, 28-year-old Johnny Kellom, was at home with the two children when they were playing with the unsecured firearm.

On Tuesday, the GBI said Kellom arrived at the Rochelle Police Department around 2 p.m. saying his daughter had been shot. They said an officer was sent to the scene and Kellom left.

The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office were then told that Kellom had dropped the child's body off with other family in Seville and left.

Kellom was arrested Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, giving false statements and reckless conduct.

He is currently being held in the Crisp County jail.