Wilcox County man charged with child porn, sex trafficking

The investigation was started by the Department of Homeland Security and ended with a search of James Beasley's home.

ROCHELLE, Ga. — A Rochelle man faces child porn and sex trafficking charges after a search at his home last Friday.

According to a news release, the investigation into 33-year-old James Ronald Beasley Jr. was started by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), who was looking into someone possessing and distributing child porn.

On Friday, April 22, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, HSI and Wilcox County deputies executed a search warrant at Beasley’s home.

Based on their findings, they charged Beasley with two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of distributing child porn, one count of producing child porn, and one count of trafficking someone for labor or sex.

Anyone with information about child exploitation cases can call the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

