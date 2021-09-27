Wilcox County picks new school superintendent

Dale Garnto will replace Julie Childers as she retires from public education after 30 years.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County school board officials have voted unanimously to select Dale Garnto as the sole finalist for superintendent.

According to the school district, Garnto will replace Julie Childers as she retires from public education after 30 years. Twenty-five of those were spent in Wilcox County.

Garnto is currently the system’s Federal Programs/Special Education/Human Resources Director and Tribunal Hearing Officer.

In that role he’s upgraded the district’s online IEP system, made sure the district was compliant with all federal programs, assisted families with special needs children, and managed budgets.

Prior to his move to Wilcox County, Garnto was a principal in Pulaski County.

The final vote on appointing him superintendent will take place on Oct. 5.