WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — In Wilcox County, rain washed away a major highway Thursday. On Friday, county leaders spent the day looking at the damage and preparing to fix some roads.

"I was down here looking at this neighborhood and it is really bad," Emory Benjamin said.

Along Mike Street and Doris Coney Lane, the water has receded, but the cleanup is just beginning.

"The rain ran off a little bit, and it kept building up until it went into the house," Benjamin said.

Benjamin spent Friday wading through water, assessing the damage to his property.

"We are in bad shape down here," Benjamin said.

Across town, a section of Highway 112 is getting worse after being washed away by rainfall.

"It appears more of the road has fallen off and washed away," Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers said.

The state Department of Transportation hasn't announced when they'll start fixing the highway. On Friday, you could see heavy machinery and piles of asphalt along the highway.

"Most of our dirt roads are just washed away," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says Hatley Road is one of the worst dirt roads in the county.

"Our country road department is working very hard to scrape these roads. I don't even know If they can get back there to get the equipment right now with some of these places," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says the county is doing their best with the resources that they have.

While some kids finally get to enjoy a sunny day, Benjamin is continuing to clean up.

"Every year, we get this rain and it built up on us like this, and we can't do nothing about it," Benjamin said.

RELATED: Crisp County temporarily shuts off water to repair water main break

RELATED: Dodge County Schools closed on Friday due to unsafe road conditions

RELATED: 'This is the worst flood that I’ve seen since '94': Rain washes away roads in Wilcox County

RELATED: 'An event we're having across the county': Crisp County declares state of emergency due to flooding

RELATED: 'I'm ready for it to leave': Telfair County faces flooded dirt roads

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.