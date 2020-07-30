Wilcox County pushes back start of school year by one week due to COVID-19

The start of school being delayed comes less than 24 hours after the district announced sports would be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County has pushed the start of its school year back one week due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The school district was set to start school in a week on Aug. 6, but moved it back one full week to Aug. 13 on Thursday afternoon.

“Please follow CDC guidance to help slow the spread by wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and avoiding large gatherings,” the district wrote on Facebook.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the district postponed sports because four football players and a coach tested positive for the virus.

In a Wednesday night release, the Board of Education said the athletic director notified district administration that a football player had COVID-19.

The coaches and player put together a list of people who had been near the player and notified them.

Several players and coaches chose to get a rapid COVID-19 test, which showed four players and a coach also had the virus, said the district.

In total 33 players and 13 staff members are quarantined, including all football coaches and a softball coach.

Middle school, JV and varsity football were suspended until Aug. 12 along with JV and varsity softball.