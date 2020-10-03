WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — It may take at least eight weeks to fix flood damage to Highway 112 in Wilcox County.

That's according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The damage happened right after last Thursday's storms, but the state says the break has just gotten wider as flood waters rushed through.

They say the break in the roadway is now about 250 feet wide and they'll have to rebuild around 1,000 feet of roadway in all.

Until the work is completed, the state says Highway 112 will stay closed between Turner County and Highway 233 outside Rochelle.

