WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were wounded, two of them critically, in a shooting at a Wilcox County home Friday morning.

According to J.T. Ricketson with the GBI's Perry office, it happened at a single-wide trailer on Commerce Street. That's in the city of Pineview.

He said two victims were airlifted to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon and the third taken to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.

RIcketson says GBI agents are on the scene and have gotten a warrant to search the home where the shooting happened.

He said agents are also in Macon and Hawkinsville to try to interview the victims.

Ricketson said no further details on the shooting are available, and investigators are trying to figure out how many other people may be involved, if any.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story today.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Telfair County High student killed in wreck

Facebook post wrongly accuses man of being a 'creeper'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.