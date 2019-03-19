Two people face charges of murder and aggravated assault after a Wilcox County teenager was shot and killed outside his home Sunday morning.

RELATED: GBI: 3 people injured, 1 dead in Wilcox County shooting

GBI identified the teenager as 18-year-old Jaquarious Benjamin.

Alice Coley says Benjamin considered her family.

"These children are too young to be out here toting guns and getting angry at someone and let them shoot," said Coley.

At 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the GBI began investigating after one person was shot to death and three others were wounded.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says it happened near Benjamin's home on Dennis Street, where two groups of people got into an argument resulting in gunfire.

The GBI has charged 20-year-old Marquavous Coley and a juvenile with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Benjamin was killed just two days before he turned 19.

Coley says she's doing her best to keep it together to support his mother and grandmother.

"I hate it to happen because he was so lovable," said Coley.

Chakita Benjamin shared photos of Benjamin, one of him graduating high school and another for having "the best smile" in his high school.

RELATED: Man charged with fatal south Macon shooting

Coley says she'll remember his last words to her.

"I said, 'I want you to know I love you,' and he said, 'I love you, too, auntie,'" said Coley.

She wants him to be remembered as the fun-loving boy he was, not for this argument which led to him being killed.

Ricketson says the three other people were wounded. They're still trying to figure out how the four knew each other.

Coley and Benjamin were neighbors. He says they may have been connected to rival gangs.