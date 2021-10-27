Wilcox County E-SPLOST sales tax to help with schools, roads

The one-cent sales tax has been in place since 1997.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County voters will have only one decision on their ballots this year.

That's the option to vote "Yes" or "No" on approving a one-cent education SPLOST.

"Anything that's for the kids and helps the kids, I'm all for it." Sam Mashburn said.

Mashburn was born and raised in Wilcox County.

Mashburn says he's not a big fan of taxes, but if it's to help the students that live in the county, he doesn't mind at all.

"The kids are our future. We need to do everything we can to support them," Mashburn said.

Superintendent Julie Childers says the E-SPLOST has been in place for a long time.

"We are asking voters to just renew the 1 penny sales tax that we've had in place since 1997," Childers said.

Childers says the E-SPLOST not only keeps property taxes low, but it helps the school system.

"We were able to construct our new Pre-K-12 school using our one penny sales tax," Childers said.

E-SPLOST is the only decision Wilcox County has to vote on this year.

If majority votes "yes," the district plans to finish up their road that connects to the schools and add a competition track.

In addition, "We also want to build a livestock barn. Our FFA program has almost 200 members. For us, that's huge because we only have about 600 students in our middle and high school," Childers said.

"This is an agricultural town. It will help farmers and help the kids learn. I think it's a great idea, Mashburn said.

Mashburn says getting the road built will also improve traffic, and that he is looking forward to that the most.