Local News

Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property

66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after her blue pit bull attacked her.

PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog.

Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull attacked her.

She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for safety, but then died from her injuries. 

That's where they found her body.

They believe McBures owned the dog for about three or four years and aren't sure why the dog attacked and killed her.

The dog was turned over to the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office where they had it put to death.

