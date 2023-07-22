'Put the guns down': woman remembers brother lost to gun violence years after his death

The City of Pineview dedicated a memorial bench to Lathadious "Bre" Porter, which will sit in the city park.

PINEVIEW, Ga. — A Wilcox County man's life will forever be remembered at a park in Pineview.

In 2016, Lathadious Breonn Porter was shot and paralyzed after a fight broke out at a city basketball court. It left him with many health complications and he later died in 2018.

Since then his family has found ways to speak out against gun violence and keep Bre's name alive.

Folks describe him as a good man gone too soon.

"He was a well-known friend, a father," shares his sister Traniece Porter.

Traniece honors him annually through "Bre-Day". Saturday's event was the fifth annual ceremony. They held it at the city park where Bre was shot and paralyzed seven years ago.

"When I'm thinking of him, I try to come out here, I feel closer to him," says Traniece.

"I come and I cook over here when we come because this is where it's at. We call this the spot," says Bre's father Samuel Porter.

Soon his sister and father can feel even more connected to Bre at "the spot". Mayor Brandon Holt and the City of Pineview dedicated a memorial bench to Porter.

"I decided 'Hey why not do a bench and attach a light to the bench, so that 24 hours a day anyone that rides through will see the light shine,'" says Mayor Holt.

This wasn't the only way Bre was honored. Traniece's dance group the 320Steppers also performed. They danced to a number that Bre, never got to see completed. His niece finished the piece in his honor.

Hawa Wiley has a daughter in the 320Steppers. Wiley says there are a couple of things she hopes her daughter takes away from the event.

CJ is another coach with the group that came out to support the family on Saturday.

Other friends shared kind words.

"He was a great guy, rest easy. We'll always love you Bre'onn" says Heather Dufner.

She is a childhood friend of Traniece. She says Bre was always friendly, outgoing, family-oriented, and a great support system.

Sarah Cutter agrees.

"Everyone speaks on the light that Bre had," Cutter said, "and those are the things that you see shining through all these moments all these years later."

Cutter says she admires how Bre-Day has turned an "ugly moment" into an inspiring one. She also put her daughter on the 320Steppers to be a part of his legacy.

There were also many activities for kids. They played on the playground, the basketball court, and enjoyed a dunk tank and bounce houses.

While they wanted the kids to have fun, this was also an outreach opportunity. The Porter family and members of the community reminded these kids that they are loved and don't have to turn to gun violence.

It was another takeaway echoed among visitors.

"Stop gun violence, that's the route of all evil," shared Franklin Pitts, a.k.a 1st SGT.

He was one of the Midnight Riders of Cochran, Ga. who escorted the family to the park.

"Put the guns down. My husband lost a nephew to gun violence. It's time to put the guns down," shared Princess Dawson.

With a crowd of over 50, Bre's dad Samuel says it's clear how great his son's impact was.

"I look around and I see all those people that's coming and supporting us, and know that we aren't going through this alone," he shared.

As Traniece continues to host more Bre-Day's and share her brother's story, she says she knows he would be proud.

"I've done everything he asked me to do, and just today with this bench, being honored lets me know that a lot of people they're here and they're knowing," says Traniece.