The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says Shilah Martin went missing more than 24 hours ago.

She was last seen in Gordon wearing blue plaid pajama pants and a white and gray jacket.

They say she has shown interest in hitchhiking before but friends and family are very concerned that she may be in danger.

She is around 4'10" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and hair.

If you have seen Shilah or have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-946-2411.

© 2018 WMAZ