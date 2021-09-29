Wilkinson County deputies investigating overnight car break-ins

An investigator says surrounding counties reported similar car break-ins over the last week to them

IRWINTON, Ga. — The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five car break-ins that happened overnight.

According to Wilkinson County Investigator Rod Chatman, the break-ins were reported this morning at homes along Highway 57 from Toomsboro to Irwinton.

He says it’s turning into a multi-county investigation after the sheriff’s office connected with other offices in surrounding counties who have seen the same thing in the last week or so, including Baldwin and Washington counties.

Chatman notes all the cars that were broken into in Wilkinson County were unlocked.

“I know we feel safe out in the country, but apparently it’s not like that anymore,” he said.

Based on information they’ve received about the possible suspects; he’s advising people NOT to confront them.

Instead, get a detailed description of the people and the car they’re driving, and report it immediately to the sheriff’s office.