What your vote on the Wilkinson County E-SPLOST means for the district

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Wilkinson County are choosing whether or not they want to extend a penny sales tax for education (E-SPLOST).

This year, a 'YES' vote would pay-off their elementary and primary school, which was the first school built in the county since 1954.

Tammy Allen, a grandmother of two, loves the primary and elementary school in Wilkinson County. It's about seven-years-old, but it's not fully paid yet.

"This is for the kids of the future. We are just trying to restore and build things up here in Wilkinson County," said Allen.

She knows her vote for this year's E-SPLOST will help pay off the school debt, which started as a $16.5 million loan given to the district by the federal government.

"This E-SPLOST money will help us make sure we pay the bonds off we borrowed for the funding for this new school," said Superintendent Aaron Geter.

He says the school enhanced student learning through updated classrooms and facilities, but it came with a hefty price tag.

"About $1.2-1.3 million each year is spent to pay on the bonds and we have about six years left," said Geter.

Paying off the school is the most important item on the list, but could generate some surplus.

"Any additional funding we'll take and utilize for buses, technologies, safety for schools, and minor renovations," said Geter.

Allen says it would be a plus for her two students and all of those in Wilkinson County.

"We get out and spend money on other things and if we do things like that, we can build the school," said Allen.

The E-SPLOST has been in place for the last 25 years, but if it doesn't get passed, then they will have to implement a property tax increase.