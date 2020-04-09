A car was driving north on Laurel Branch Road when it collided with another car at the intersection of Georgia Highway 540 as it was traveling East.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A car was driving north on Laurel Branch Road when it collided with another car at the intersection of Georgia Highway 540 as it was traveling east Wednesday.

Six people were in the two vehicles, three in each.

The Wilkinson County coroner identified the four victims as:

25-year-old Richard Talbot from Millidgeville

21-year-old Dalton Merritt from Millidgeville

31-year-old Jontavious Ingram from Tennille

and 77-year-old Katie Peacock from Sandersville.

One of the two hospitalized victims, Lt. Wanda Peacock, works for the Sandersville Police Department as and is in stable condition.

Two of the victims were her mother and cousin.

Sandersville Chief Victor Cuyler says Peacock is a model employee and his department is heartbroken.

"I mean, she gives 100%, she has a good personality. She does a good job in the police department, so that's why we're just really sad about what she's experiencing. We're hoping that somehow, some way, they'll find a way to overcome this situation," Cuyler said.

Cuyler says the police department will be there for Peacock and her family during this horrific time.

"This is a very difficult situation. Emotionally, they're trying to come to terms with it, but again, they're having a difficult time," he added.

The chief asked people to continue to lift Lt. Peacock and her family up with prayers, and to let them know that they can send cards to the station.