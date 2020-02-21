GORDON, Ga. — A Wilkinson County man is charged with arson after he reportedly admitted to lighting his own home on fire.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 23-year-old Jason Moore, of Gordon, on Feb. 19 on one charge of first degree arson.

The arrest came a day after the fire off Elam Road in Wilkinson County.

Investigators say the fire was called in on Feb. 18, and it destroyed a 2007 Coachman Camper and damaged an 8x16' metal building nearby.

In an interview with investigators, Moore allegedly admitted to setting the fire.

“Mr. Moore intentionally set fire to the bedding inside the camper, which had a pile of clothes on top of it,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.

