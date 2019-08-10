WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District is asking voters to approve a property tax referendum and the continuation of ESPLOST funds for a new middle and high school building on next month's ballot.

The current middle and high school building is 65-years-old, and school district leaders say they can't replace it without the funds.

Wilkinson County High School junior Sidney Parks dressed as a rap star for 'Music Monday' during Wilkinson County High's homecoming week.

"I mean in order to have something better in the future, you have to make an investment," Parks said.

He hopes taxpayers will have the same spirit when they vote in November to fund a new academic building.

"A new facility will give the students a better environment and a chance to increase their capabilities," he said.

It would cost about $21 million. Superintendent Aaron Geter and former board member Gerri Smith say it can happen with the support from voters.

"We're asking for a property tax referendum, and we're looking to raise $16,370,000, and we, of course, would have to get permission from our voters to do that, and that money would go directly towards a new middle/high school," Geter said.

Smith says it's something that is much needed. The current building has gone through nine renovations since it was first built in 1954.

"We have patched and patched and patched long enough. Give them what they deserve, so that our children will have something to be proud of," Smith said.

The property bond referendum asks for a 2.5-mill property tax rate increase. It also includes the option to continue the current ESPLOST to pay for the new building.

"We're asking for the extension of the ESPLOST in the same question, because that way we can do long-term planning and make sure we can effectively and efficiently spend those dollars to make sure we get the most for our kids," Geter said.

The new building will expand college and career programs, cost less to maintain, have up-to-date technology, and provide better safety for students.

"It's been a long time, over 50 years since we've had a new system in place at our high school, and our children deserve this. They deserve better," Smith said.

The district qualifies for a $5.5 million state grant that will go towards the project.

The project will begin next summer and take about 14 months to build if it is approved.

Students would move to the old primary school next to the school board office on Main Street during construction.

Geter predicts the project would finish before the 2021 school year.

