Wilkinson County moves students to two weeks of remote learning after break

Wilkinson County joins Dublin City Schools and Bibb County Schools in a brief virtual return from break

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District is the region’s latest to delay a return to in-person instruction after winter break.

According to a news release from Superintendent Aaron Geter, all students will have virtual instruction from Jan. 5-19, 2021.

Students that selected the district’s in-person learning option will go back to the building on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Staff are to report to campus as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 4 and will stay on campus as students participate in distance learning.

Geter says the district administration will continue working with public health officials in evaluating and reassessing COVID-19 conditions, and that they will adjust learning models as needed.

Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the school’s administration or central office.

Wilkinson's move to a two-week period of remote learning is similar to moves previously announced by Dublin City Schools and the Bibb County School District.