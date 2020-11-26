Wilkinson County plans return to in-person learning in January

Parents are asked to make their choice before December 4

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County students can look forward to heading back to school in-person after Christmas break.

It will be the first time the district has allowed students to be back on campus since March.

Superintendent Aaron Geter and the school board decided to offer two learning options for the second semester.

"We'll still be having the distance learning or the virtual option, [and] then we'll add a second choice for them where they can do the 4-by-1, or four days of traditional learning, face-to-face," Geter said.

Students would be on campus Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would stay a virtual learning day for all students.

"It will allow us to connect with all of our distance learners -- our virtual learners -- and it will also give us an opportunity for the school district to make sure that we're clean and disinfect appropriately," Geter said.

He's asking families to make their choice before December 4.

"We do have the application online. It's already posted on all of the school websites as well as the district website and we encourage all of our parents to go ahead and start registering their kids for whatever option they'd like them to have," Geter said.

The board will spend the next few weeks deciding whether to bring students back in a phased-in process.

Students return from Christmas break on January 5, 2021. You can find the learning options request form here.