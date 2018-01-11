James Baker is facing three criminal charges from a police report saying a 21-year-old woman is accusing him of stalking and harassing her in Macon.

Baker is the head of Wilkinson County High School's Alternative Program, which has about 15-20 students.

He remains working despite the charges.

Superintendent Aaron Geter released a statement reading, in part, 'I am aware that one of our employees was recently charged with two misdemeanors. This matter is currently under an active investigation, and it is the practice of this school district not to discuss personnel matters.'

Reggie Smith had five kids attend Wilkinson County High School, and he doesn't think it's a problem that Baker is still teaching while charges are pending.

"If it didn't happen to a student, and it was off duty, then I've got no problem with the system settling it off duty. So I've got tno problem with him working," Smith said.

Another parent, Jennifer Montgomery, agrees.

"If it's not something dealing with a minor, and it was not an incident at the school, then why put him on administrative leave? It has nothing to do with his job?" Montgomery said.

Geter declined to go on camera but said the decision to keep Baker on the job was not his alone.

He said he consulted with others in the district but didn't name them.

We are awaiting a response from Baker.

