64-year-old Cathy Brewer was crossing the freeway when she pulled into the path of a tractor trailer and was killed.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 64-year-old woman died in a car crash in Wilkinson County Friday.

According to Wilkinson County Coroner Billy Matthews, it happened at the intersection of Highway 57 and the Fall Line Freeway.

Matthews says Cathy Brewer was crossing the freeway when she pulled into the path of a tractor trailer and was hit and killed.

Brewer was an employee of a hospital in Macon.