Will Laura have an effect on gas prices?

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stands at $2.22. Tropical systems typically cause oil prices to rise, but COVID-19 throws in uncertainty.

Hurricane Laura barreled through the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week where it rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane.

The storm ran right through the thickest part of the Gulf of Mexico oil rig fleet, and passed over oil refineries as it moved ashore.

The result was 84% of Gulf of Mexico oil production being shut down.

Oil companies had to evacuate crews from nearly half of the manned oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico during the days leading up to the storm.

Now, platforms are slowly coming back online as crews return and damage is assessed.

The Gulf of Mexico oil production accounts for 17% of the nation's total oil production, so shutting down 84% of all platforms puts a dent in the supply and raises the prices.

But how quickly will prices rise? In the past week, the national average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded has risen by only 4 cents.

Drivers are paying just $2.22 at the pump nationally, a number driven lower by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia drivers are paying even less, only $2.04 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded. This time last year, that number was $2.41.

We are truly in some uncharted territory. The price of gasoline is increasing in the wake of the storm and will continue to increase until production comes back up to full strength, but the demand for gas is significantly lower than what would usually be expected. We'll keep you updated on how this plays out.