Georgia boys fix mentor's car, gifts more money for holidays

Just before Christmas, the two were plotting the ultimate holiday gift. Now, they have another surprise up in the works.

MONROE, Ga. — Two Monroe brothers set a big goal before a new year -- all to help out their mentor and best friend whom they met at a local gas station. It seems like their mentor's gratitude and life lessons have extended beyond the boys' convenience store visits.

The pair recently surprised their mentor Mr. William Scott, who has given them words of wisdom over the years. Gage and Talmadge helped raise enough money to fix the 72-year-old gas station custodian's tires and car windows - and extra $1,000 to help start the new year.

But Mr. William has never asked for help - which made the boys want to set up another surprise.

After the video of Mr. William's reactions aired on 11Alive before Christmas, community members have continued making donations. The contributions have amounted to $800.

"The ups take care of themselves, it's how you treat your downs that matters," Mr. William previously said to the boys.

A piece of advice that's left Gage and Talmadge wanting to give Mr. Williams another "up" in the new year.

"He is the nicest man ever. He really puts a kick on my day and makes me happy," said 8-year-old Gage, who has been visiting Mr. William over the past two years with his brother.

"I like coming in here to see Mr. William because it makes me really happy before I go to school," said 10-year-old Talmadge.

Lindsey Masiello, the boys' mother, said her sons insist on stopping for one of Mr. William's lessons every morning.

"He is such a blessing in our lives and he has taught my kids so much about life at such a young age without him even realizing what he does for them," she said.