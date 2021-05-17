'It's serious folks': Wind Therapy Georgia hosts third annual Bikers Count Ride

With the recent fatal crashes in Central Georgia, this ride was to raise awareness for biker safety and to honor those who have lost their lives

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wind Therapy Georgia -- a group of motorcyclists -- met for their third annual Bikers Count Ride on Sunday, May 16.

With all the recent fatal accidents in Central Georgia, the group says this ride was to raise awareness for biker safety and to honor those who have lost their lives.

April 6, 2018, Billy and Beverly Kennedy got into a bad accident.

"A drunk driver turned in front of us. And when she turned. He hit behind her front wheel and I flew over his head and leaned his face first on her windshield," Beverly said.

It was a long road to recovery. Beverly says she had to learn to walk again.

"About two and a half weeks later, I came out of ICU. I had 22 broken bones and two brain bleeds. Wasn't supposed to live," said Beverly.

In that same year, Keith and Tina White were involved in a hit and run.

"Thank God it wasn't our time to go. I had a broke hand. I've got a disability from that. I couldn't walk for a couple months, got scratched and banged up really good. Keith got his shoulder and all messed up," Tina said.

Stories like these pushed Wind Therapy Georgia founder Cody Smith to host this annual ride. It is part of a nationwide effort with Bikers Count, Incorporated.

On Sunday, bikers gathered at Georgia Bob's in Warner Robins. The route was 65 miles and lasted about two hours.

"It's serious folks. When we're out there on our bikes, we don't have that cage of protection around us. You do something foolish in that car against us, we're gonna lose most of the time, and we don't like to lose. We like to be out enjoy," Smith said.

Keith says drivers should pay close attention while on the road.

"If they'd have the same awareness for folks on motorcycles, as they do for big trucks and for dump trucks and things like that, bigger trucks, it would make it a whole lot safer for everybody out there," he said.

The Kennedy's and White's say they encourage other bikers to wear bright clothing and use hand signals to make sure drivers see you on the road.