Winds from Zeta cause widespread power outages across Georgia

As Hurricane Zeta pushes through Georgia, tropical storm-force winds have begun toppling trees onto power lines and causing power outages

MACON, Ga. — 6:45 a.m. update: Georgia EMC is now reporting nearly 350,000 total outages statewide. The total has been steadily climbing over the last hour. Around 5,000 of those are in the "middle" region.

Georgia Power is also reporting more than 560,000 are now without power, which is roughly 20% of its total customers statewide.

As the remnants of Zeta make their way through the state, thousands of people are waking up to find they're without power.

Statewide, more than 200,000 outages are reported – that includes more than 150,000 Georgia Power customers. Most are located to the west of Central Georgia or around the metro Atlanta-area.

There are around 1,000 customers without power around Macon and just under 200 near Montezuma in Macon County.

EMCs are also reporting around 45,000 customers without power, which includes just over 1,600 in that region that covers most of central and west Georgia.

EMC representatives warn that outages could increase throughout the morning as strong winds and heavy rain contribute to outage conditions.

