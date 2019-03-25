MACON, Ga. — Windsor Academy is right off Jones Road, which is actually pretty busy throughout the day.

With the school's new renovations, Headmaster Jimmy Watts hopes those passing by will come in and see it for themselves.

"We're trying to make is more visually-appealing from the street, and some of the other stuff we hope will entice families to come give us a look, see what we have to offer," he said.

In his first year as Headmaster, Watts is launching a renovation project for Windsor Academy.

"Our metal buildings, our high school gym buildings are past due for painting projects, the pavilion is something that our high school students can enjoy during lunchtime," he said.



This part of the project cost over $200,000 and also includes a new elementary school playground, classroom technology upgrades, and a security system, all mostly funded with money they raised.



"We've had several capital campaign fundraisers, gold tournament raffles, we have an auction coming in the spring that will help," Watts said.



He credits their finance committee with making sure they have the money they need for the project, which he's confident will result in bringing more students.



"This project and trying to start the K3 program has been vital for me this year as head of school, and moving forward, we want to see enrollment increase and more projects become available," Watts said.



Currently, 223 students attend the K-12 private school, which is down a bit from past years.

With these changes, Watts hopes it'll help get Windsor's enrollment back up to their 250 average.

Senior Channing Guest thinks it's a step in the right direction.



"With all these new renovations, there's nowhere but up for Windsor to go. As you send your student here, obviously, they're going to get more money, be able to do more improvements and it's just going to keep on getting better," Guest said.

Watts says the first round of renovations will be completed in time for their April 14th Open House.

Phase two of the project will include updates to their athletic facilities by renovating the press boxes, concession stands and field house areas.