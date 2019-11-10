MACON, Ga. — Home economics teacher Beth Guest teaches basic life skills to her middle school students.

Today's lesson is sewing, and they're doing it in a special way.

"A keepsake pillow is a pillow that whoever's passed or you love, really much is a pillow that you make that you can hug all the time and love all the time," 7th grader Carter Saylor said.

The pillows are made from clothes of loved ones who've passed away.

Alexis Hart made one out of her late grandfather's shirt.

"He actually gave it to me when I was 10, and I've been having it in my closet ever since then," Hart said.

"Children need something physical, so that child can hold that pillow and talk to it and say they're missing their grandmother and they're just having a moment, they can grab that and it feels like they're getting to hug her one last time," Guest said.

"Now that I have it in a pillow, that's for him, it's going to bring joy to my life more," Hart said.

Guest made a Facebook post, inviting others to bring their loved one's clothes.

The class delivered their first finished pillow made out of a shirt by Terri Miller's stepmother.

"They're seeing their hard work that turns into something that makes somebody feel better. You're developing human beings with deep compassionate hearts," Guest said.

"My favorite part is just giving it and watching the excitement on their face," Saylor siad.

"I love it and I was actually fine until I read the note, and then I got real teary eyed because I know it was made with love," Miller said.

Guest teaches Windsor's fifth through eighth grade students.

They also learn cooking skills and money management in the class.

MORE SCHOOL OF THE WEEK

School of the Week: Dodge County High

School of the Week: Bleckley County High School

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.