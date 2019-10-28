WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An accident that tore down a thousand feet of cable in Warner Robins has knocked out Windstream phone service for thousands of people in Central Georgia.

That’s according to Windstream spokesman Scott Morris.

He says some sort of tall vehicle caused heavy damage to Windsteam lines between Gemstone Court and Simmons Road, on Dunbar Road.

That whole stretch needs to be rewired and restrung.

He said the damage affects some 16,000 voice-line customers, mostly in the area between Milledgeville and Irwinton.

Also affected are 440 data customers and some nearby wireless towers.

He said Windsteam hopes to have the damaged repaired later Monday night.

