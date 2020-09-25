Textile artist Wini McQueen has used fabric to explore issues of race, class, and gender for over 50 years

MACON, Ga. — Wini McQueen made her first quilt when she was 7 years old.

Now after over 50 years of redefining the art of fabric and quilt-making, that same quilt along with dozens of other pieces are on display at the Museum of Arts & Sciences.

"I think I've always been in love with textiles," says McQueen. "I stumbled onto what I think might be my real calling in life."

The exhibition is a retrospective on McQueen's work showcasing fashion pieces and narrative quilt work inspired by family and her time in Africa where she learned many of her dying techniques.

The gallery also focuses on cotton as a medium.

"I have explored cotton as history. I've explored cotton as art to hang on the wall," says McQueen. "It's a commodity that is very close to me and all of us."

The Macon-based quilter uses hand-dyed fabrics to share stories and provoke conversations surrounding race, gender, and society.

Her pieces include patchwork family trees, book covers, and a large hanging piece with large cascading pieces of cloth in shades of pink and orange appropriately named "The Canopy."

Even though this isn't her first time bringing art to the museum, McQueen says preparing for this exhibit pushed her out of her comfort zone.

"This exhibit gave me an opportunity to explore some issues and techniques that I never would have gotten involved in," says McQueen. "I'm just absolutely honored... It's one of the greatest opportunities and adventures of my life."

"The Covering" will be on display until October 25.

On the last day of the exhibit, McQueen will hold a free gallery tour and artist talk from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.