Winner crowned in Miss Warner Robins, Miss International Pageant

The winner has an opportunity to go on to Miss Georgia and Miss America Pageants

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Miss Warner Robins and Miss International City Scholarship competition was held on Saturday where 16 young ladies competed for the crown.

The winners will represent Warner Robins in the Miss Georgia competition next June.

"This is their opportunity if they win Miss Georgia to go on to the Miss America Pageant," Executive Director of Scholarship Board Dr. Rhonda Moulder.

Contestants say that this was a chance to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.

Others felt like they had grown a lot since their last pageant and that they now have interview skills that will make it easier for them to get a job in the future.

Congratulations to the new Miss Warner Robins Hannah Peterson and the new Miss International Jilian Hannah.