Winner of Houston County DA race unclear with 20K absentee ballots uncounted

Finalized results in the Houston County DA race are expected at some point Wednesday

The winner of the Houston County District Attorney’s race was unclear very early Wednesday morning because of uncounted absentee ballots.

The Houston County Board of Elections released early voting and election day voting totals just after midnight, but Andy Holland says there are around 20,000 absentee ballots that still need to be counted.

As the vote totals stand without those 20K ballots, incumbent District Attorney George Hartwig has 29,883 votes and his challenger Erikka Williams has 23,513.

Holland said he expected those votes to be counted at some point Wednesday.

Unfortunately, with that many votes still uncounted, 13WMAZ cannot call that race for either candidate.

