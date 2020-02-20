PERRY, Ga. — Check those lottery tickets, especially if you bought one around Perry.

The Georgia Lottery tweeted Thursday that someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at a lottery retailer in Perry.

The winner matched four white balls and the Powerball, which is good for a $50,000 payout.

No one hit the main jackpot, so it rolls to $60 million on Saturday.

This comes after an anonymous Macon shopper won $1 million, thanks to a scratch-off ticket.

RELATED: 'I knew he was going to win': Lucky Macon convenience store shopper wins $1 million scratch-off ticket

RELATED: This couple won the UK lottery. Then their son was declared cancer free.

RELATED: $80M Powerball winners say they'll buy homes for each of their children