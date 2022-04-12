Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry

Admission was free for spectators, and they could watch dogs compete in all sorts of winter themed events.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show.

The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace.

On Friday there was an ugly sweater contest, and there were several events that were winter wonderland themed.

Some categories include best decorated RV, dock diving, barn hunting (where dogs search for rats), fast cat (100 yard dash for speed), and much more.

There were also 7 categories for best of breed, and over 10,000 dogs have participated this year.

The winner of each group competes for best in show.

The show began on November 29 and lasts until December 5, so if you want to watch the competition, you still have a day!