UPDATE 8:10 p.m.:

Wisconsin has suspended Quintez Cephus after authorities charged the wide receiver with two felony counts of sexual assault.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office has charged Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. Madison police say Cephus is accused of assaulting two women on April 22.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the "availability of further information relating to the case."

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus says he is taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an April incident involving what he calls a "consensual relationship."

In a tweet over the weekend, Cephus didn't specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

Cephus said he's taking a leave from the team so he can focus his attention on clearing his name, and he looks forward to resuming his academic and athletic careers soon.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment Monday.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he met with Cephus on Saturday but declined to comment further on his legal situation.

Cephus, who is from Macon, Georgia, played in 23 games the past two seasons, including 13 starts.

He has 34 receptions for 595 yards and 6 touchdowns.

