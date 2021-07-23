Hannah Kloesz had a goal to finish her cancer treatment before her 9th birthday, which just happens to be tomorrow, July 24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl's birthday wish came true Friday when she got to ring the victory bell at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Eight-year-old Hannah Kloesz celebrated the end of her chemotherapy treatment with a small group of family, doctors, and nurses in the hospital's cancer unit.

"I will probably ring it very hard because I will be super happy," said Hannah. "It will mean so much because I won’t have cancer anymore," she told WFMY's, Tracey McCain.

Now cancer-free and with her three-year battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia behind her, she's looking forward to taking dance lessons again and spending more nights at home, rather than in a hospital bed.

Hannah couldn't have a large group with her as she rang the bell because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, but she was able to share the experience with her family and friends at St. Pius X, showing the entire event live on the school's website.

"Thank you to our whole family all of you who supported us. We love you," said Hannah's father, who is the principal at St Piux X. "We couldn't have done it without you," said her mom Nicole Kloesz, as she looked into the camera, visibly overjoyed at the moment.

Hannah started her treatment with a goal to be cancer-free by her 9th birthday, which just so happens to be Saturday, July 24.