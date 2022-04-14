With the tax deadline just a few days away, here are some things you might have overlooked

If you're a last-minute kind of person, you're just about out of time to file your taxes.

MACON, Ga. — They say money makes the world go 'round, and every year, we all have to gear up for that special day in April to pay our dues, but this year, there are some different ways you may be able to make Tax Day (April 18) a little less painful.

Middle Georgia State University nursing student Janiya Burch is a young mother raising her energetic toddler.

"Sometimes it is hard to balance because you have work, then school, then you have to come home and be a mom... so it's full-time everything," said Burch.

With her busy schedule, it's easy to forget about tax season.

"When tax season approaches, it's like, 'Oh my goodness, that's another thing I have to add to my list,'" said Burch.

This year, she's thankful because she can receive more money to care for her daughter through the child tax credit.

"I am very excited about that because she goes to day care and I have to pay for that every week, so it helps me pay for that, her diapers, cups, and anything she may need. Also, if I want to take her somewhere, we can go out and have a fun day as well," said Burch.

Tax professional Charmain Showers with CLS Accounting says the child tax credit is a refundable credit -- it's $3,600 for kids under the age of six or $3,000 for kids ages 6-17.

The child tax credit limit this tax season is $3,600. Individuals don't qualify for the full credit if their income is above $150,000 as a married couple, $112,500 as head of household, or $75,000 with any other filing status.

If you don't have a child and wonder if you can receive money, you can through a credit for the third COVID stimulus check if you did not get it in 2021.

"If you did not receive that, you can actually get that on your taxes this year by filing," said Showers.

Burch says every bit helps.

"I really am hoping they do it [child tax credit] again next year because it has helped me out a lot this year," she said.

Now this tax season is a little different than past years because the deadline is April 18 instead of April 15. If you need more time, you can file for an extension.

It will move your deadline to Oct. 17.

Experts say if you wait until the last minute, you're at a higher risk for making the most commonly reported filing error -- forgetting to sign the return.