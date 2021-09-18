'Very chaotic': Witness shares experience after shots fired at Dublin-Swainsboro football game

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says a fight broke out in the Swainsboro stands and someone fired shots. No one was hurt.

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. — Emanuel County deputies are investigating after shots were fired at the end of the Dublin vs. Swainsboro football game Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out in the Swainsboro stands and someone fired shots.

The shooting was announced on the loudspeaker, and the crowd began to leave the stadium.

Mark Keen, who was at the game with his wife Cindy, said it was like any other football game... until he saw other football fans hitting the ground.

“I did hear three, ‘pop pop pop,’ I don’t know if there were more, there may have been more when we got up there because people were screaming. Mothers were hollering for their children and stuff. It was just very chaotic, it was a scary situation above anything," he said.

Keen said that he doesn't plan on going to any out-of-town games until there are some changes with security at games.

“I'm not going to any out of town games for the rest of the year until I hear something from either the Georgia High School Association or the governor's office about providing increased law enforcement security," he said.

The post from the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says that Emmanuel deputies and Swainsboro police interviewed witnesses at the game and say they "received conflicting information."

No one was hurt. The case is still under investigation.