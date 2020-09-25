x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Woman accused of killing Crawford County man in custody

Investigators say 19-year-old Cheylanna White was arrested around midnight

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman wanted on a murder charged after a Crawford County man was found dead in his home last weekend is now in custody.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Cheylanna White was arrested by Bibb deputies just after midnight Friday.

She is charged with one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and six counts of theft by taking.

Those charges stem from a death investigation that began around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm call on Highway 42N in Crawford County and found 54-year-old Daniel Jones dead.

On Thursday, White was identified as a suspect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Crawford County deputies name female suspect after man found dead on burglar alarm call

Crawford County deputies find man dead after getting call about burglar alarm