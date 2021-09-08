Woman accused of shooting at Gray officers, Jones County deputies during car chase

Officials say she wrecked the car and was later found in the woods by the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 unit

GRAY, Ga. — A Macon woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot at Jones County deputies as she led them on a chase in a stolen car.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, it all started Sunday with a traffic stop by Gray Police. The officer stopped a Toyota Scion and identified the driver as 26-year-old Jacueline Aiello.

The sheriff’s office says the officer found the tag belonged to a Chevrolet and when Aiello was asked about it she drove off, leading both Gray officers and Jones County deputies on a chase.

Investigators say at some point she started shooting out of the car at officers before wrecking and running into the woods.

Georgia Department of Corrections K9s later found her in the woods, along with a gun that was thrown from the car.