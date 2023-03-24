Monroe County woman aims to gather community behind garden at High Falls

The stay at home mom admits she doesn't necessarily have a green thumb. But she does enjoy gardening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Browen Morgan found a surprise when she arrived at a plot of land designated as a community garden in the High Falls community.

"When I got here this morning this box was waiting for me behind our tool cabinet and it's a variety of seeds donated from the Carroll family and I don't even know the Carroll family," she said.

Morgan will take every seedling she can get to fill up these beds in a budding community garden at High Falls.

The stay at home mom, admits she doesn't necessarily have a green thumb.

"I've only had two gardens and then I moved to the woods of High Falls," she said.

But, she does like gardening and sprouted a plan last summer, for land behind the former High Falls restaurant. It will soon become High Falls fire station.

"When the county bought the property, I mean, I had been eyeballing this land every time I drove by thinking 'man there is so much sun. It would be great to grow right there,'" she said.

Then, it all took root.

A Forsyth company donated wood for the beds, stakes came from the bamboo forest nearby, another person pulled in with a truckload of leaves for compost.

"There's lots of tires in the bamboo so we're rolling them out and we're going to use them for flower planters," she said.

Morgan says the nearest grocery store is about ten miles away, so some produce nurtured with love could help out.

"There are people that may not have the transportation to get to the closest grocery store, and I really think this community needs something to be proud of and put it's back behind," she said.

Once the seeds germinate and grow, folks can come pick.

Even people camping at High Falls State Park can get a taste of the bounty.