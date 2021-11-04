Woman airlifted, man hospitalized after hit-and-run accident in Warner Robins

Police say witnesses managed to pull the woman free from the burning vehicles, while the driver of the truck and their passengers ran away from the scene

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a hit and run accident left two people hospitalized Saturday night.

According to a news release, it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Moody Road and Breckenridge Drive. Officers say they responded to an accident with a Ford F-150 and motorcycle.

Their preliminary investigation shows the F-150 was turning left onto Moody and the motorcycle, being driven by a male with a female passenger, was going north.

The motorcyclist tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck that turned in front of them, but was hit. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected, and the female passenger was pinned between the two vehicles.

The vehicles then caught fire and witnesses pulled the woman free from the wreck. The release says the driver of the F-150 and their passengers ran away from the scene.

A life-light landed at Second Baptist Church and took the woman to Grady Health in Atlanta. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Anyone with information can call Officer Chris Davis at 478-293-1038.