WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 4-year-old and 62-year-old woman are dead following a house fire in Warner Robins.

This fire happened Thursday night inside a foster home on Bowden Drive.

The 62-year-old has been identified as Naomi Mills. She is not related to the 4-year-old who died.

The other five people who were inside the home are in the hospital and their conditions are not currently known.

Jamae Stevens lives in the neighborhood, and she and her mother saw many firetrucks around the corner, so they went to see what was going on.

"When we first saw the house, there was nothing but smoke," Stevens said.

Stevens says her granddaughter used to play with a child who lived inside of the home and that she knew the people who lived there, so it hit home for her.

Stevens and her mother stayed at the home with the family until other family members arrived.

"Really, at that point, I just hugged and held when needed, and I was there if they needed it," Stevens said.

She recalls this night as horrific and overwhelming, and says she can't imagine what the people who lived there are feeling.

"My heart truly goes out to them, and 24/7, if they need anything, I would want them to knock on my door," Stevens said.