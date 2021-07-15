Woman arrested after crashing into patrol car, gas pump in Monroe County

Deputies say they tried to box her car in at the gas station when she hit a patrol cruiser and a gas pump

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman is facing several felony charges and traffic citations after a chase Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, Monroe County deputies were called by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office around 2:40 p.m. for chase they were ending because the driver had a child in the backseat.

Monroe County deputies spotted the Honda Pilot on Highway 42N and followed it when the driver, identified as Kimberly Dye, pulled into a Shell gas station.

The release says deputies boxed the vehicle in, but Dye tried to leave. She hit a patrol car before running into another car and a gas pump.

She was taken into custody and the child was secured. Deputies say she’ll be charged with driving with a suspended license, DUI refusal, obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault on a police offer, and criminal damage to property.