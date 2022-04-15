Woman arrested as search continues for man who led deputies on car chase

Perry Police released more information Friday morning about Thursday night's chase and manhunt.

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man who led deputies on a chase and then ran off into the woods Thursday. Perry Police released more information Friday morning.

It started just before 6 p.m. when the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol asked Perry Police to block exits on I-75N as they chased a 2020 Dodge Charger. They were told the driver was wanted on felony charges in Clayton County and was possibly armed.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Martrey Williams, got out of the car near the Exit 134 ramp and ran into the woods.

At that time, the exit was closed and officials from Perry, Houston County, Dooly County, Turner County, and Georgia State Patrol began a search.

A Perry Police K9 started tracking Williams, and investigators found a Glock and his clothes.

During the search for Williams, Perry Police were called about a suspicious person near Stripling’s General Store.

Investigators identified the woman as Dayontice Blackmon and say she was in the area trying to pick up Williams. She’s now charged with driving with a suspended license, giving false information, and obstruction of law enforcement.

The search for Williams ended just before midnight after losing his track east of Elko Road.

If you know his location or see anything that looks suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.